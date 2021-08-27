US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $41.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on USFD shares. UBS Group started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

USFD traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,826. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -342.17 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 58,898.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,770 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 58.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in US Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in US Foods by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,125,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,909,000 after purchasing an additional 110,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

