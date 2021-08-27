Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,045.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,997,000 after buying an additional 436,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after purchasing an additional 360,098 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,748,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $212.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.31. The firm has a market cap of $116.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.