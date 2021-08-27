Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 128,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $41,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Amphenol by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 379,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,980,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 124,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,400 shares of company stock worth $17,334,220 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.33. 19,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,940. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $76.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

