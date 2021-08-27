Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after acquiring an additional 716,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,681,000 after acquiring an additional 194,920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,909,000 after acquiring an additional 119,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,155,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198,675. The company has a market cap of $457.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

