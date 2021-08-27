Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Argus

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Argus from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MDT. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

MDT opened at $133.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.78. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $179.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

