Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,036,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,857 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Lowe’s Companies worth $200,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $206.05. The stock had a trading volume of 90,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,369. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.