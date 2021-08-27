Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $186,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $131.16. 29,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,531. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

