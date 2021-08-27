Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BBWI traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.01. The company had a trading volume of 41,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $69.13.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 190.65% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

