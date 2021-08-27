RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%.

NASDAQ RDHL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.84. 21,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,607. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,855 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of RedHill Biopharma worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. WBB Securities lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. RedHill Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.