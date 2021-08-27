Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Up 2.3% This Week

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for $558.83 or 0.01156935 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $25.78 million and $412,411.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00053386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00124961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00153851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,303.95 or 1.00002501 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $498.13 or 0.01031272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.41 or 0.06700261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 46,130 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mNFLXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.