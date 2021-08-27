AllSafe Market Capitalization Tops $322,594.48 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $322,594.48 and $3.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056486 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000620 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ASAFEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.