Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:YSG opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.51. Yatsen has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Yatsen by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the second quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Yatsen by 1,211.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

YSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

