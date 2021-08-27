Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Purchases New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $379.81 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $207.77 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

