Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 862 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in CDK Global by 7.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in CDK Global by 1,539.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 739,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,757,000 after acquiring an additional 694,600 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 123,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

CDK stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.76. 5,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

