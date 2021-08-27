Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 14.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 60.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.67. 84,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,525,214. The company has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.42. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.