Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after buying an additional 163,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,777 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $7.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $488.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,125. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $409.10. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $490.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

