-$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to report ($0.59) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Exterran reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 19.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.81. 1,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,068. Exterran has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $123.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTN. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Exterran by 14.0% in the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Exterran in the second quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Exterran by 198.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 479,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exterran by 109.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 307,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exterran by 264.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 272,734 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

