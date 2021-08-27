Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $193.08

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $193.08 and last traded at $192.74, with a volume of 6841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.51.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,182 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,150,000 after purchasing an additional 45,056 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,437,000 after purchasing an additional 93,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 73.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 514,553 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.