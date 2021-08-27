LSV Asset Management Has $161.55 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,734,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $161,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 17,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,594.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 273,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 257,221 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

DAL stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.09. 123,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,399,297. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

