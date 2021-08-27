argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Price Down 2.7%

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) fell 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $333.79 and last traded at $334.26. 1,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 175,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.66.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARGX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on argenx from $324.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group started coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.62.

Get argenx alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.19.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 458.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 69.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.