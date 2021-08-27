argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Price Down 2.7%

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) fell 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $333.79 and last traded at $334.26. 1,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 175,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.66.
Several research firms have weighed in on ARGX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on argenx from $324.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group started coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.62.
The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 458.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 69.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
argenx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARGX)
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
