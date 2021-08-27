Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 17.9%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s share price dropped 17.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $58.16. Approximately 168,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,051,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.85.

SAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Equities analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 26.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

