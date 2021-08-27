Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.74. 17,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,769,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

