Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.74. 17,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,769,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.70.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
