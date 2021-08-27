Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading 5.1% Higher

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) shares traded up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. 930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,012,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 3.56.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 200,192 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 74,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

