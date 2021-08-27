Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Short Interest Update

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Neon Bloom stock remained flat at $$0.42 on Friday. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,589. Neon Bloom has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42.

Neon Bloom, Inc is a holdings company, which engage sin the acquisition of agriculture and ancillary technology products and services. The company was founded by Douglas DiSanti on August 7, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

