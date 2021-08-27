Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Short Interest Update

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of Neon Bloom stock remained flat at $$0.42 on Friday. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,589. Neon Bloom has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42.
About Neon Bloom
