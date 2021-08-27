Short Interest in MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Expands By 1,009.1%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 1,009.1% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTNOY traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,445. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68. MTN Group has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

