NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Short Interest Up 2,750.0% in August

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 2,750.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NMHLY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.23. 158,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,970. NMC Health has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28.

Get NMC Health alerts:

About NMC Health

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Distribution & Services. It owns and manages approximately 200 healthcare facilities, including hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility clinics, and home health services providers.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NMC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.