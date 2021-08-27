Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE DG traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.06. The company had a trading volume of 49,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DG shares. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.32.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

