1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FLWS stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.83. 7,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $624,393.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,257,611.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,100 shares of company stock worth $3,508,629 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 1,765.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.11% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $22,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

