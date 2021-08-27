Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after buying an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,969 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,557,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WSM traded down $5.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,736. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.83. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

