Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $165.24

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $165.24, but opened at $160.40. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $160.18, with a volume of 201,210 shares.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CLSA lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $438.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

