Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Down to $69.98

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.98, but opened at $68.41. Affirm shares last traded at $67.07, with a volume of 15,345 shares trading hands.

AFRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist reduced their price target on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Affirm from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Get Affirm alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.