Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Gap Down to $97.70

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $97.70, but opened at $91.82. Domo shares last traded at $85.37, with a volume of 3,852 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.40.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Domo during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Domo by 271.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Domo by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Domo by 23.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the second quarter worth about $385,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

