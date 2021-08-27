$781.80 Million in Sales Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to post $781.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $770.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $793.00 million. Crane reported sales of $734.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Shares of CR stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.80. The company had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,326. Crane has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $430,007,000 after buying an additional 99,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crane by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after acquiring an additional 159,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Crane by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crane by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,128,000 after acquiring an additional 280,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Crane by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,546,000 after acquiring an additional 673,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

