BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.45.

BCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

