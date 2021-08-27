Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $208.67 Million

Brokerages expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will post $208.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.50 million to $208.91 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $313.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $866.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $864.84 million to $868.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $922.68 million, with estimates ranging from $914.84 million to $932.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRNT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $1,068,652.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

VRNT traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $44.52. 4,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,090. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

