Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.55. 22,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,358. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $97.38 and a 1-year high of $191.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.05.

