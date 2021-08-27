Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 160.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. 31,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,366. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.