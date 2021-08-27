Motco Acquires 51 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Motco grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $237,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Mastercard by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,960,750,357.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.92. The stock had a trading volume of 52,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,004. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $350.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.93.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

