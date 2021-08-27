Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,186 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in The Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $216.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.92.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

