Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $218,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of The Clorox stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $166.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,885. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.35.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.