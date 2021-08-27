Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,298 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,298 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,750 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,485 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $15,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,046 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded up $4.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.25. 24,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,540. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.43. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $156.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

