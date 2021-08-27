Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $103,000 Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11,339.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 667,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after buying an additional 661,449 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 190,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,603,424. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.83.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

