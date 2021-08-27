Motco Acquires 613 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Motco raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,372,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.33. 49,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259,173. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

