Contrasting Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) & NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and NatWest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America 23.41% N/A N/A NatWest Group -1.96% 3.94% 0.21%

9.8% of Private Bancorp of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and NatWest Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million 2.25 $10.71 million $1.94 12.88 NatWest Group $16.85 billion 2.12 -$477.65 million N/A N/A

Private Bancorp of America has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NatWest Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Private Bancorp of America and NatWest Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 2 0 3.00 NatWest Group 1 5 3 0 2.22

Private Bancorp of America currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.96%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than NatWest Group.

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats NatWest Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments. The Commercial and Private Banking segment covers the Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and RBS International Commercial Banking sub-segments, involved in serving retail, commercial, corporate, and financial institution customers. The RBSI serves retail, commercial, corporate and financial institution customers in Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man and Gibraltar and financial institution customers in Luxembourg and London. The NatWest Markets offers corporate and institutional customers global market access, providing them with trading, risk management, and financing solutions. The Central Items and Other segment include corporate functions, such as RBS treasury, finance, risk management, compliance, legal, communications, and human resources. The company was founded on March 25, 1968

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.