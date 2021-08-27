HyperDAO (HDAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.19 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.19 million and $1.03 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00053343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.71 or 0.00770886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00100301 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HDAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,735,059 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

