$4.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will report $4.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.87 billion and the lowest is $4.66 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $19.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.94 billion to $19.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $19.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

LNC traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $69.45. 5,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,451. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.79. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,054,000 after buying an additional 66,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lincoln National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,843,000 after purchasing an additional 410,011 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Lincoln National by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,441,000 after purchasing an additional 149,662 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,628,000 after purchasing an additional 776,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,584,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

