American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $38.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. American Assets Trust traded as high as $39.06 and last traded at $39.06, with a volume of 2687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AAT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.06 per share, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 51,187 shares of company stock worth $1,911,299. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 408,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,229,000 after acquiring an additional 88,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 106,796 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 48,318 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 85,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.