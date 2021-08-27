$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to announce $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.89. QCR posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

QCR stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,420. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QCR has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in QCR by 20.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QCR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,056,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in QCR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in QCR by 14.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

