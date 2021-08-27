Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.900-$12.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE PSA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,569. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $208.19 and a fifty-two week high of $326.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.