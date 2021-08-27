Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,947,000 after purchasing an additional 881,484 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,435,000 after purchasing an additional 181,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after buying an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,349,000 after buying an additional 468,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.99. The stock had a trading volume of 357,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,816,643. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

